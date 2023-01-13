Did You Know That Diabetes Could Cause These Brain Diseases?

Diabetes is a chronic condition that has a severe impact on your health. It occurs when your body does not produce sufficient insulin or is unable to effectively use the insulin that the pancreas produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose and allows the body to turn sugar or glucose into energy.

Both high and low blood sugar levels can harm the blood vessels of the brain. Hence, the effective use of insulin is essential for the proper functioning of your brain. If your blood sugar level reaches the bottom line then it is a signal for several brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, memory loss, mood swings, weight gain, and more.

Here are some of the brain diseases that are caused by diabetes:

1. Brain Fog

Diabetes causes brain fog, a mental health condition that makes it difficult to focus and causes abrupt mood swings. Along with this, it also causes the problem of memory loss. Sugar builds up in your bloodstream when it cannot reach your cells, which further leads to the problem of Hyperglycemia.

2. Brain Stroke

Brain stroke harms brain tissue and results in disability or even death. If you are suffering from diabetes, then you should take certain precautions. People with diabetes should control their blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight to prevent brain stroke. As diabetes affects your body’s capacity to turn your food into energy, it increases the chances of brain stroke.

3. Alzheimer’s

People suffering from Type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of dealing with the problem of Alzheimer’s. As per research, Type 1 diabetes patients are at a high risk of facing the problem of dementia. People with type 2 diabetes experience insulin resistance. This causes blood glucose levels to shoot up. Alzheimer’s could lead to problems such as memory loss, confusion and disorientation.

4. Amnesia

Experts claim that diabetes significantly affects memory. Within five years of developing type 2 diabetes, a person may begin to exhibit memory loss symptoms, as well as speech difficulties in some cases. Its impact is greater in older individuals.

