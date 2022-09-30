Did You Know That Salt Can Help You Achieve Healthy Hair?

Salt is a go-to condiment in every household. It not only helps enhance the taste but also has other benefits like relieving sore throat, exfoliating the skin and preventing dehydration, among others. Similarly, we can also use salt for hair care. If you are facing the problem of excessive sweating or dandruff, then salt can prove to be of great help to you. Apart from this, it is also helpful to deal with other hair problems. This article curates the various benefits of salt for hair.

Benefits of washing hair with salt water:

1. Cleans the scalp: If you’re facing issues such as itching, dryness, or dandruff on your scalp, then you can clean it with the help of salt. Salt crystals help heal irritated scalps and reduce the problem of itching.

Top showsha video

2. Keeps hair healthy: If there is an increase in hair fall, then it is an indication of poor hair health. To achieve healthy hair, you can include salt in your hair care routine. The magnesium, potassium, and selenium minerals present in salt help in keeping the hair healthy.

3. Increases hair growth: In order to boost hair growth, good blood circulation in the scalp is essential. In addition to that, you must also make sure that the pores of the scalp do not get clogged with oil or dirt. To keep your scalp clean, use salt as an exfoliator for the hair. This also helps in hair growth.

4. Helps get rid of dandruff: Salt has antifungal properties, which help clean the hair and reduce excess oil in the scalp. It also helps to deal with dandruff problems.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here