Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts and Theories About Dreams? Read on

In our everyday lives, we throw around the word dream casually by using statements like ‘dream big in life’ and ‘dreams are an escape from the harsh reality’, but how much do we really know about dreams? Most of us know very less about dreams, their implications, causes and more. The questions around dreams are something that have fascinated the scientific community as well as philosophers since forever and new theories regarding the same keep surfacing every now and then.

Read on to know some bizarre facts about dreams that you had no idea about.

Your dreams show you familiar faces

Our brain is not designed to create new faces, especially when you are dreaming, which means that every face that you see in your dream is one that you have crossed paths with in real life. They may not include people that you are close with or meet regularly but may be of someone whom you have seen at any point of your life.

You can have multiple dreams in one night

You can, on an average, have 4-7 dreams in one night, although you will in all probability remember only the last one. How much of your dreams you remember depends on the individual sleep cycle.

Spicy food may give you nightmares

Some believe that if you have too much of spice just before going to bed, you may end up having nightmares in your sleep and are more likely to wake up in the middle of your sleep.

Visually impaired people have sensory dreams

Those who are visually impaired since birth have dreams that rely on senses other than sight. However people who lost their sight later in life can have normal visual dreams.

You may train yourself to rewrite your dreams

It’s believed that some nightmares occur when the brain is struggling to process stress or severe trauma. A pioneering technique known as imagery therapy may be used to rewrite a bad dream’s script and shift its direction, although it does require a certain amount of training.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.