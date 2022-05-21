Did you Know These 5 Myths About Masturbation? Read on

Masturbation has always been considered taboo. The practice of masturbation has been regarded as immoral by many religious texts. While masturbation is a natural sexual practice, its taboos have led people to build many misconceptions about the so-called side effects. With time the term “sex talk” that refers to the conversations around sexual well-being has been demystified to a huge extent and people are more open to talking about it now. It is time to bust some myths about masturbation to add to this positive change and break the stigma around sexual wellbeing. Some common myths about masturbation are:

Masturbation can cause blindness

Masturbation cannot cause blindness. Studies haven’t been able to find any substantial link between masturbation and blindness. Research conducted around the link between masturbation and blindness has found that people who masturbate 4 times daily or more for years do not suffer from any diseases attributed to masturbation.

Masturbation can make you an addict

It is very normal to masturbate at least 3-4 times a week. In several cases, people even masturbate once a day. People who say that you are an addict for doing so are only fueling the myth. But in case, it interferes with your work, you can consult a counsellor.

Masturbation can cause erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction refers to the inability to maintain an erection during intercourse. The reasons behind this can vary, but masturbation is not one of them. Regular masturbation can make you pleasurable to your own touch which might make it a little difficult for your partner to arouse you. This doesn’t mean you suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Masturbation can make you infertile

Masturbation has nothing to do with infertility. There is no scientific evidence to back this which is why it is important to debunk this myth and spread awareness.

People only masturbate when they are alone

While a lot of people masturbate when they are alone, masturbation can be included in sexual practices with your partner. Some people prefer masturbating along with their partners as they might enjoy it a lot and that might help them reach orgasm better than many other sexual activities.

