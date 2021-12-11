Did You Know These Common Causes that Lead to Migraine? Read On

Migraine is defined as a headache which causes severe pain and discomfort in either side of the head. Extreme sensitivity to light and sound are some of the common symptoms a person faces during this problem. Migraines can last for a long time and the pain is so extreme that you can feel it interfering in your day-to-day activities.

Author and physician Mark Hyman called it a big problem. Describing the graveness of the problem, Mark said that migraines can make people end up in an emergency room. There can be many factors which are contributing to the health issue.

The physician describes food sensitivities, hormonal imbalances, magnesium deficiency, bowl and gut imbalances as some of the major causes contributing to this problem.

Food sensitivities: It is one of the major trigger factors of migraines. Gluten, a protein found in barley, oats, rye and wheat causes food allergy. For the gluten-sensitive people, Mark advises a complete elimination diet. Stop consuming gluten, dairy, eggs and yeast for at least 3 weeks. Then take a break and look for any symptoms.

Hormonal Imbalances: “Many women get premenstrual migraines, which are often caused by imbalances in estrogen and progesterone — too much estrogen, not enough progesterone," remarks the author. A lot of stress, alcohol, sugar and starches and not enough sleep can cause hormonal imbalances in women.

Magnesium Deficiency: Sharing his knowledge on magnesium, the author says that it is a relaxation mineral. Take doses of magnesium glycinate, citrate, oxide, or aspartate to get relief from the symptoms. If you have kidney disease of any kind, do this only with a doctor’s supervision.⁣⁣

Bowel and Gut Imbalances: Emphasizing on the importance of bowel and gut imbalances, physician has to say that bacterial imbalances in the gut should be identified and treated. Enzymes, probiotics and omega 3 fats are very important in treating bowel imbalances.

