Did You Know These Interesting Facts About Palm Dates?

The date palm, a member of thearecaceae family of palm is a well-known plant that produces one-seeded fruit. Phoenix dactylifera is the scientific term for this plant. The name dactylifera comes from the Greek word daktylos which means date.

Date palms are extremely tall trees that may reach heights of 69 to 75 feet (21 to 23 metres). Date trees thrive in tropical or subtropical climates, although they are now grown in many regions of the world. The economic value of date palms is enormous. These trees are also important in many religions and civilizations.

The date and its trees have a unique significance in three major religions, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. Christians believe that Jesus Christ was resurrected on the third day of Good Friday, – i.e., on Sunday. People who follow Christianity celebrate Easter Day or Easter Sunday in remembrance of his resurrection. Easter is a joyous occasion. Palm Sunday is the name given to this holy Sunday.

Dates are referenced 22 times in the Quran. According to Muslim beliefs, eating seven dates every morning avoids various ailments. Dates play an important role in breaking the Ramadan fast.

In Judaism, seven holy fruits are mentioned, one of them being the date.

The date palm is most likely the world’s oldest cultivated tree. It has been farmed for at least 5,000 years in North Africa and the Middle East.

Date culture was apparently developed as early as 3000 BC, according to the oldest record from Iraq (Mesopotamia). The fruits were also used to produce date wine and were eaten by the ancient Egyptians during harvest.

Dates are also linked to India. Dates are mentioned in the country’s ancient religious and Ayurvedic traditions. Botanists identify it with a palm species that is said to have originated in India.

Dates provide several health benefits. It is reported to be beneficial in Vata and Pitta in Ayurveda. Dates have a high level of fibre, which aids in digestion. Constipation can also be avoided by consuming it. It also acts as an antioxidant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.