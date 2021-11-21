Did You Know These Side Effects of Using a Condom?

A normal male condom, also known as an external condom, is one of the popular means of birth control known to everyone. It is not economically taxing, is extremely easy to use, and provides additional protection from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) during sex.

Condom is rolled over and used as a barrier to not let the sperms from fertilising the female’s egg or transferring the virus in case of STI. It is usually found effective in 99% of cases. Reportedly, they are absolutely safe to use, except in a few cases, where it may have some side effects. Here are a list of things you must be prepared for if you normally use condoms during sexual intercourse.

Japan Condom-makers Fear Anticlimax at Tokyo Olympics Allergy Condoms are produced using thin latex (rubber), polyurethane or polyisoprene, which is designed to prevent pregnancy by blocking the sperms to fertilise a female’s egg. However, latex can also trigger an allergy in either of the partners involved in the intercourse. It may also lead to rashes, hives and a the person might also have a runny nose. In extremely severe patients, the allergy can even tighten the respiratory airways and in turn decrease the person’s blood pressure. If you or your partner is allergic to latex, then you must go for a polyurethane or lambskin condom. However, the other two are a little expensive than the normal latex ones.

Less sensitivity

Condoms that are usually available in the market these days are extra thin to heighten sensitivity during intercourse. Even then, some people complain about less or reduced sensitivity when using condoms. They claim that the pleasure during sexual intercourse is less due to the latex, which becomes the barrier.

Unwanted pregnancy and diseases

Condoms are used as contraceptives but are not 100% effective in preventing pregnancies and STIs. During intercourse, if the condom is damaged or does come off, then there is a risk of pregnancy and STIs. This is usually caused by excessive friction.

Slipping out

A male condom is rolled on and is supposed to be pulled out immediately after ejaculation. Once the penis loses its erection, the condom may slip releasing the semen into the vagina, which may lead to unwanted pregnancies and STIs.

