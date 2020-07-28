7 Easily Available Foods to Stock Up On For Glowing Skin

Did you know that skin is the biggest organ in your body? There’s a lot you might be doing to enhance the health of your heart, brain, lungs or kidneys, but if you’re not paying enough attention to how your skin is doing, your healthcare goals may need to be updated right now.

A study published in Dermato Endocrinology in 2012 describes how nutrition plays a very important role in improving skin health. The right amounts of vitamins, antioxidants and phytochemicals can not only keep your skin looking glowing and fresh, but also keep signs of ageing at bay. The following are seven simple foods that you should definitely add to your diet today if glowing skin is what you’re after.

1. Avocado

Avocados are a great source of vitamins C and E, which can both reduce oxidative stress to your skin. That apart, avocados are also rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, which can boost skin health immensely.

2. Oranges

Not only are oranges chock full of vitamin C and minerals like potassium, calcium and magnesium - and therefore perfect for your skin - but even the peel of this fruit is beneficial for your skin. Oranges are also packed with beta carotene and other antioxidants which your skin needs.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes consist of exceptionally high amounts of vitamin C, but that’s not all. This fruit is full of antioxidants like beta carotene, lutein and lycopene - all of which are great for your skin.

4. Broccoli

Packed to the brim with vitamins A and C and minerals like zinc, broccoli is also full of antioxidants like lutein, which reduces oxidative stress on the skin. Broccoli also has sulforaphane, a sulfur-rich compound, which can protect against sun damage.

5. Walnuts

Like most nuts, walnuts have a high concentration of dietary fibre, plant-based proteins, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals. Walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which boost skin health and keep ageing at bay.

6. Seeds

Whether you have pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds or any other type of seeds, you’ll be consuming loads of fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytochemicals.

7. Fish

Most fish varieties are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and lean proteins - all of which can keep your skin looking glowy and perfect. Consume baked, steamed or boiled fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel and herring.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.