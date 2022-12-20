Diet Not Helping in Weight Loss? Here's What You Need to Do

Shedding weight is quite a challenging task. Often, we resort to diet fads and exercises to aid in the process. However, there are chances that you may end up losing little weight despite all the struggle. There are many factors that can influence the weight loss effort. Either you are eating too much food, or not burning off calories more than your intake. Your dietary needs are different and you should consider all the underlying medical conditions before taking up any regimen. Hence, it is best advised to always refer to your doctor and dietician to help you in losing weight.

Here’s what you can do to make sure you are losing the kilos while following the diet and exercise regime-

Realistic goals

The lesser the calorie intake, the easier it is to lose weight. However, be mindful that you don’t end up reducing the calorie intake too low, as it can lead to a lack of nutrients, an increase in appetite, less energy and loss of muscle mass. To lose weight in a healthy way, it’s important to set realistic goals that keep you motivated for the entire process. Stick to a routine

When opting for a diet, make sure you include dishes that you can stick to for a longer period of time without losing interest. If you have a hectic work schedule, plan out your food routine beforehand so that you can keep everything prepared and at the same time keep up with your diet. Gradually, you can add in exercises as well. Do not skip meals

Do not skip any of your meals no matter how busy you are. Make sure you eat a heavy breakfast filled with vital nutrients to keep you going through the day. When you eat your meal at regular times with the correct time intervals, it will not lead to the temptation of unnecessary snacking, and help you burn your calories. Read the labels

If you are buying something off the aisle at a store, make sure to read the labels. The labels have nutrition bifurcation and calorie information, which will help you work out how you can fit this food into your diet plan. Small Plate

Using a smaller plate will help you in keeping a check on the quantity of your food intake. Gradually, your body will get used to smaller portions of food without making you feel hungry. So, make sure, you eat slowly and stop before you feel too full.

