Diet One Can Follow To Achieve Korean Glass-Skin

We all know that the K-culture craze has exploded, whether for K-Pop or K-Dramas. But, in all honesty, another aspect of K-culture that should be highly appreciated is K-Beauty. You must have heard the term “glass skin” and were enticed to try the 10-step skincare routine. Maybe you wanted to dabble in K-dramas to see all the fuss but ended up with a full-fledged obsession instead.

Who wouldn’t want to wake up with beautiful, clear, and glowy skin? While we are attempting to get the real glass skin look for ourselves, we are not paying attention to some amazing foods that can perform magic for our skin.

Not only skincare or beauty products that will make your skin healthy and glowy enough but your diet must have some food items. And if you are wondering what these are, we are here to help you. Dietitian Garima Goyal speaking to Hindustan Times revealed the nutrients that one should add to their daily diet to witness the magic.

1. Carrots

High in beta-carotene, which is an antioxidant. Antioxidants protect the skin from UV damage and prevent free radicals, which cause ageing.

2. Avocado

High in minerals, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, making them skin superfoods. Avocado consumption regularly helps the skin tighten and enhances skin suppleness.

3. Walnuts

They include vitamin E and vitamin B5, which work as protective shields for the skin. The inclusion of vitamin E feeds the skin from within and increases collagen formation, assisting in the preservation of a youthful glow.

4. Pumpkin

Pumpkins have abundant antioxidants, vitamins (A and C), and abundant minerals. It is also high in zinc, which is necessary for the formation of new skin cells. It also aids in the regulation of oil production, the improvement of skin tone, and the reduction of the appearance of open pores.

5. Tomatoes

Lycopene, an antioxidant with outstanding anti-ageing qualities, makes tomatoes stand out in the beauty industry. Add tomato pulp or juice to your skin to activate the lycopene advantages. And, as if it couldn’t get any better, tomato pulp helps tighten pores and prevent acne because tomatoes are acidic.

