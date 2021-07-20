Diet With Low Omega-3 Foods Can Reduce Life Expectancy Even More Than Smoking: Study

If you don’t include Omega-3 foods in your diet, life expectancy may be reduced by five years. According to a recent study, this is even more than the decrease in a person’s life expectancy due to smoking which is four years.

The oil that is found in salmon and mackerel is believed to be extremely good for the heart and reduces blood clots. But obviously one should not start consuming fish excessively.

Researchers believe that a good level is eight percent or higher, while the satisfactory figure lies between five to eight percent. Whereas, those whose intake is less than five percent, are at a higher risk of dying early.

The study was spearheaded by Michael McBurney from the University of Guelph in Canada. “It is interesting to note that in Japan, where the mean Omega-3 Index is greater than 8%, the expected life span is around five years longer than it is in the United States of America, where the average Omega-3 Index is about 5%,” he said.

McBurneywent on to say that they have clear evidence that the essential mineral (Omega-3 in this case) prolongs the lifetime of a person. The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and used the statistics from the Framingham Heart Study (FHS), one of the longest-running research all over the globe.

Researchers have now come to the conclusion that the measurement of fatty acids can define the mortality rates and life expectancy of a particular human being.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here