Dietary Cholesterol May Increase Risks Of Diabetes, Find Out Ways To Avoid It

Diabetes is becoming more and more prevalent in India. In fact, over the past few years, both the number of men and women with diabetes has considerably increased. The major cause for this is our sedentary lifestyles with people spending more time indoors. Also, diets consisting of fried items, fast food and processed food pose a higher risk of diabetes.

According to a study recently published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular diseases, having more dietary cholesterol may raise your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

The study found that items including red meat, edible oil and butter, among others, contain dietary cholesterol. In an analysis, a group of Chinese researchers assessed the association between dietary cholesterol consumption and the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes. There were 11 trials in total, with 3.5 lakh participants. The findings of the study indicated that Type 2 diabetes increased by 5 per cent for every 100 mg per dose rise in dietary cholesterol. In contrast to Eastern nations, the relationship was more pronounced in Western nations.

The study thus suggests that a low intake of dietary cholesterol can prevent Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the study also infers that those with lower dietary cholesterol are more likely to be slimmer and those with greater cholesterol are more likely to be overweight.

Millions of individuals across the world suffer from type 2 diabetes, a chronic medical condition. Diabetes that is not controlled can result in serious complications such as renal failure, heart disease and blindness. When blood sugar levels are high but not high enough to be classified as diabetes, the condition is known as prediabetes.

Follow these steps to lower your chance of developing diabetes.

1. Reduce your intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates as foods heavy in refined carbohydrates and sugar increase insulin and blood sugar levels.

2. If you are currently a tobacco user, then quit. Insulin resistance developed by smoking can result in type 2 diabetes.

3. Drinking adequate water may better regulate one’s insulin and blood sugar levels, lowering one’s risk of developing diabetes. Avoid consuming a lot of sugar- and preservative-filled beverages as well.

4. Eating fibrous foods is good for your intestines and your weight. Having a high-fibre meal every day will help minimise blood sugar and insulin rises, which may lower your chance of getting diabetes.

