Different Types of Skin Cancers: All You Need to Know

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases that might even result in the loss of life. Cancer results due to abnormal growth of cancer cells in the human body. There are different types of cancers and the most common ones of all is skin cancer, caused due to abnormal growth of cancer cells in the skin.It originates from the cells of epidermis. While skin cancers are usually caused due to the exposure to ultraviolet radiation, it can also be found in the skin that is not exposed to sunlight.There are three common types of skin cancers: Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma. These three types of skin cancers are classified on the basis of three different types of skin cells found in the epidermis - Squamous Cells, Basal Cells and Melanocytes.Let's have a broader look at different types of skin cancers and the facts related to them.The most common of all the skin cancers is Basal Cell Carcinoma. It is the most difficult type of cancer to be treated. These cancers usually develop on sun-exposed skin areas, such as your head, face and neck. While the Basal Cell Carcinoma does not spread to other parts of the body, it can grow into nearby areas, invading the bone and other tissues, if left untreated. The symptoms of Basal Cell Carcinoma includes a pearly or waxy bump, a flat flesh-colored or brown scar-like lesion or bleeding or scabbing sore that heals and returns.This is the second most common skin cancer, which accounts for about 20% of all skin cancers. It also occurs on the sun-exposed areas of your body, such as your face, ears and hands. It is usually found in people with dark skin. The symptoms of Squamous Cell Carcinoma include a firm and red nodule or a flat lesion with a scaly and crusted surface.While Melanoma is least deadly of all, it can develop anywhere on your body. Melanoma can easily occur on skin that hasn't been exposed to the sun and can affect people of any skin tone. Melanoma is more likely to spread if left untreated. The most common symptoms of Melanoma are a large brownish spot with darker speckles, colour and size changing mole, a small lesion with red, pink, white, blue or blue-black appearance, a painful lesion that itches or burns or dark lesions on different parts of your skins.