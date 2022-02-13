Digital Boost To Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ Tourism Industry

The Tourism sector is anticipating space to breathe again. And, one of the most recent sighs of relief in this sector came from the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently collaborated with BookingJini, a hospitality-focused SaaS platform. Seeing the surge in tourist footfall in the union territory, the platform has tied up with the Department of Tourism to assist the management of the rising footfall with the help of digital-centric solutions.

Along with upgrading the booking system, BookingJini will also construct a robust network of more than 200 hospitality providers in the union territory and will provide them with a pedestal to garner more visibility. In addition to this, BookingJini will also take care of other travel-related queries. All these tasks will be catered to with the help of state-of-the-art technology and automation.

“The digital experience is no more a luxury but a necessity. With BookingJini’s exclusive latest technologies and ‘for hotels’ approach, we will help service providers be in sync with the current tourist demand and industry trends,” said Mr. Md Parvez, General Manager, Andaman, and Nicobar Tourism, reported Orissa Diary.

Talking about the ambitions of the tie-up with the Department of Tourism, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, BookingJini Founder and CEO, Sibasish Mishra, said, “Via BookingJini, we intend to enhance the traveller’s overall experience.” Mishra added that their platform will lend a firm hand to the tourism industry in the union territory in the form of the latest technology. The platform, Mishra said, aims to empower the hospitality sector in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be self-reliant regarding booking requests, customer service, and giving the guests a one-of-a-lifetime experience.

