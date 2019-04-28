English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diljit Dosanjh or Ranveer Singh, Who Rocked the 'Wizard of Oz' Inspired Hoodie Better?
Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are twinning in Louis Vuitton poppy hoodie designed by Virgil Abloh.
Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are twinning in Louis Vuitton poppy hoodie designed by Virgil Abloh.
Ranveer Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are usually in the headlines for their edgy style statements as they are often spotted in the latest, the most stylish and not to forget the most expensive fashion fads by international fashion houses.
Diljit always shows up looking trendy in his boy-next-door style and his fans can’t get enough of that factor. The king of tracksuits, Ranveer Singh, has never disappointed us with his over-sized sweatshirts and with his tracksuit collection he can give any international rapper a run for his money.
This time the brand freaks are twinning as they flaunt their hypebeast-y swag in a Louis Vuitton Wizard of Oz inspired hoodie.
Ranveer wore it for a GQ magazine photoshoot and Diljit was spotted in the same hoodie in his latest song video, Kylie and Kareena.
The hoodie from Virgil Abloh's first ever menswear collection for Louis Vuitton features a Jacquard knit velour poppy pattern.
The fashion idols can’t do without flaunting their quirky and stylish fashion statements which are also quite debatable and are sure to burn a hole in our pockets.
In case you are already thinking of taking a cue from the wardrobes of any of these brand freaks, think again. The hoodie is worth $3,000
Seems like the stylish duo are dressed to kill their fans not just with their fashion statements but also with their price tags.
