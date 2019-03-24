English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dim Light Escalates Breast Cancer's Spread to Bones
The research identified the importance of an intact nocturnal anti-cancer signal in suppressing bone-metastatic breast tumour growth.
Representative image
Loading...
Exposure to dim light at night may contribute to the spreading of breast cancer to bones, researchers have shown in an animal study.
When breast cancer spreads it often affects bones, cause severe pain and make them fragile. "To date no one has reported that exposure to dim light at night induces circadian disruption, which increases spread of bone metastatic breast cancer," said Muralidharan Anbalagan, Assistant Professor, at Tulane University in New Orleans.
The findings were presented at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans.
For the preliminary study, the team created a mouse model of bone metastatic breast cancer. They injected oestrogen receptor-positive human breast cancer cells, which have a low propensity to grow in bones, into the tibia (shinbone) of female mice.
Like humans, mice produced a strong night-time circadian melatonin signal, shown to produce strong anti-cancer actions and for promoting sleep.
While one group of mice was kept in the light for 12 hours each day, the other group of three mice in the dark for 12 hours. Another group spent 12 hours in light, followed by 12 hours in dim light at night.
X-ray images showed that mice exposed to a light or dim light cycle had much larger tumours and increased bone damage compared with mice kept in a standard light/dark cycle, he noted.
"Our research identified the importance of an intact nocturnal circadian melatonin anti-cancer signal in suppressing bone-metastatic breast tumour growth," Anbalagan said.
When breast cancer spreads it often affects bones, cause severe pain and make them fragile. "To date no one has reported that exposure to dim light at night induces circadian disruption, which increases spread of bone metastatic breast cancer," said Muralidharan Anbalagan, Assistant Professor, at Tulane University in New Orleans.
The findings were presented at ENDO 2019, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in New Orleans.
For the preliminary study, the team created a mouse model of bone metastatic breast cancer. They injected oestrogen receptor-positive human breast cancer cells, which have a low propensity to grow in bones, into the tibia (shinbone) of female mice.
Like humans, mice produced a strong night-time circadian melatonin signal, shown to produce strong anti-cancer actions and for promoting sleep.
While one group of mice was kept in the light for 12 hours each day, the other group of three mice in the dark for 12 hours. Another group spent 12 hours in light, followed by 12 hours in dim light at night.
X-ray images showed that mice exposed to a light or dim light cycle had much larger tumours and increased bone damage compared with mice kept in a standard light/dark cycle, he noted.
"Our research identified the importance of an intact nocturnal circadian melatonin anti-cancer signal in suppressing bone-metastatic breast tumour growth," Anbalagan said.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Declares Love for Ranbir Kapoor, Uday Chopra Clarifies His 'I am Not Okay' Tweet
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon Snow Stabbed to Death
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Delhi Police Bus, Hyundai, Kia Motors & Ola, Boeing 737
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results