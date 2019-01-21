Dino Morea: Just Because Animals Can't Talk, It is Taken Undue Advantage Of

Actor-model Dino Morea, who is associated with Pet Fed, a multi-city pet festival held every year, has urged people to treat animals more ethically. His comment comes just days after two nursing students were allegedly caught on camera mercilessly beating puppies to death in a medical college and hospital in Kolkata."I believe it is very important to have a pet-friendly country. With over 18 million domestic pets and millions of stray animals, we know that this planet is supposed to be shared equally by every being. Just because humans can talk and animals can't, it is taken undue advantage of and we treat them as second class citizens," Dino said in a statement to IANS."We need to be more ethical in our approach towards animals and teach our future generations from the start about the importance of loving animals and treating them equally. Not only does it teach them major characteristics and help to build their personality, it also ensures a safe and secure environment for our furry friends."Pet Fed, founded by Akshay Gupta, concluded its second Mumbai edition on Sunday. Dino said he has always loved the idea of a pet carnival."The number of pet parents are also increasing every year and it's such a wonderful transformation to witness. We get to educate so many new and potential pet parents," he added.Watch Dino at the carnival in Mumbai:Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.