English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dior Recruits Jennifer Lawrence for New Fragrance Campaign
The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012, is set to front the brand's new upcoming fragrance, WWD reports.
(Images: Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence is stepping in front of the camera once again for Dior.
The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012, is set to front the brand's new upcoming fragrance, WWD reports. According to the site, the new scent will be "an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior." Further details about the launch are yet to be announced.
Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress -- known for her roles in films such as "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Mother" -- has fronted campaigns for the brand's ready-to-wear collections, accessories and beauty launches. She has acted as the face of its "Dior Addict" makeup line since 2015, and recently starred in the fashion division's Fall 2018 ads. She is one of multiple high-profile ambassadors for the house, alongside Natalie Portman and Bella Hadid.
Dior's fragrance portfolio includes multiple classic scents such as "Poison," "Miss Dior" and "J'Adore."
Also Watch
The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012, is set to front the brand's new upcoming fragrance, WWD reports. According to the site, the new scent will be "an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior." Further details about the launch are yet to be announced.
Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress -- known for her roles in films such as "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Mother" -- has fronted campaigns for the brand's ready-to-wear collections, accessories and beauty launches. She has acted as the face of its "Dior Addict" makeup line since 2015, and recently starred in the fashion division's Fall 2018 ads. She is one of multiple high-profile ambassadors for the house, alongside Natalie Portman and Bella Hadid.
Dior's fragrance portfolio includes multiple classic scents such as "Poison," "Miss Dior" and "J'Adore."
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajinkya Rahane On Stand By for England T20Is & ODIs as Rohit Takes Yo-yo Test
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Lust Stories Review: Radhika Apte, Karan Johar Own This Cocktail Of Desire
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics