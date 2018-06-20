GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dior Recruits Jennifer Lawrence for New Fragrance Campaign

The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012, is set to front the brand's new upcoming fragrance, WWD reports.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 20, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
(Images: Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence is stepping in front of the camera once again for Dior.

The 27-year-old Hollywood star, who has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since 2012, is set to front the brand's new upcoming fragrance, WWD reports. According to the site, the new scent will be "an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior." Further details about the launch are yet to be announced.

Over the years, the Oscar-winning actress -- known for her roles in films such as "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Mother" -- has fronted campaigns for the brand's ready-to-wear collections, accessories and beauty launches. She has acted as the face of its "Dior Addict" makeup line since 2015, and recently starred in the fashion division's Fall 2018 ads. She is one of multiple high-profile ambassadors for the house, alongside Natalie Portman and Bella Hadid.

Dior's fragrance portfolio includes multiple classic scents such as "Poison," "Miss Dior" and "J'Adore."

