Dipannita Sharma's Shares Dual-Purpose Avocado Hack

Winter brings with it a need for extra care for our skin. Due to extremely dry conditions, our skin is left vulnerable. Yes, for skin dehydration, moisturizers and creams are recommended throughout the season, but the application of a healthy face mask attributes to radiant and healthy skin.

If you are looking to procure a face mask for yourself, model and actress Dipannita Sharma has an easy hack for you. And, it comes with an added perk that will satisfy your taste buds as well. Dipannita has come up with a face mask hack using an avocado and additionally utilized the same avocado for an appetizing toast recipe as well.

In the caption, she said, “Here’s the thing about skincare. It isn’t a makeover. It is sort of a diligent process over many years. Slow, steady and you need to take care of your skin even if you have genetically good skin. So here is my super basic avocado-coconut oil mask for the winter. The point was to feed the skin.”

The hack requires just two basic ingredients, coconut oil and avocado. After cutting open an avocado, brush the insides of one half of it. After mashing the mixture, simply mix it with coconut oil. You can then apply it on your face and leave it on for about half an hour, following which you should wash it off with water at room temperature.

With the other half of the avocado, the actress made a toast with added ingredients of chilli flakes, salt and pepper.

After scraping the other half of the avocado, simply mash the mixture and add some chilli flakes, salt and pepper to it. Then spread the resulting mixture on a piece of toast to enjoy a scrumptious delicacy. Dipannita has rightly called this easy hack, ‘“Food for the skin and soul”.

