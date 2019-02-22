English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Director Rima Das to Turn Showstopper for Tara Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam'
Rima Das's Assamese feature film Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019.
File photo of Rima Das. (Image: Facebook)
Loading...
National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, best known for her movies Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, will turn showstopper for designer Tara Bhuyan at a fashion event.
Das will flaunt a creation from Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam' collection at the Bridal and Cocktail Wear 2019 show in Gurugram on March 1.
"I was very excited when Tara came to me to be the showstopper for her maiden show in India. Even the outfit which I would be wearing has been chosen by me. It would be an evening gown in muga silk, embellished with Swarovski crystals," Das said in a statement.
The collection will comprise materials woven on a natural colour palette, with zari brocade work with exotic motifs and rich hues of the northeast.
Das's movie Village Rockstars was India's official entry to Oscars this year for the best foreign language film category, but it got out of the race. Her Assamese feature film Bulbul Can Sing also received a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival recently.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Das will flaunt a creation from Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam' collection at the Bridal and Cocktail Wear 2019 show in Gurugram on March 1.
"I was very excited when Tara came to me to be the showstopper for her maiden show in India. Even the outfit which I would be wearing has been chosen by me. It would be an evening gown in muga silk, embellished with Swarovski crystals," Das said in a statement.
The collection will comprise materials woven on a natural colour palette, with zari brocade work with exotic motifs and rich hues of the northeast.
Das's movie Village Rockstars was India's official entry to Oscars this year for the best foreign language film category, but it got out of the race. Her Assamese feature film Bulbul Can Sing also received a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival recently.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut’s Rani Lakshmibai Fights the British on a Dummy Horse, Twitter Goes Berserk
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- Laugh Out Loud: Australia to Allow Emojis on License Plates From March
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results