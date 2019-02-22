Director Rima Das to Turn Showstopper for Tara Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam'

National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das, best known for her movies Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing, will turn showstopper for designer Tara Bhuyan at a fashion event.Das will flaunt a creation from Bhuyan's 'Woven Dreams of Assam' collection at the Bridal and Cocktail Wear 2019 show in Gurugram on March 1."I was very excited when Tara came to me to be the showstopper for her maiden show in India. Even the outfit which I would be wearing has been chosen by me. It would be an evening gown in muga silk, embellished with Swarovski crystals," Das said in a statement.The collection will comprise materials woven on a natural colour palette, with zari brocade work with exotic motifs and rich hues of the northeast.Das's movie Village Rockstars was India's official entry to Oscars this year for the best foreign language film category, but it got out of the race. Her Assamese feature film Bulbul Can Sing also received a Special Mention at the Berlin International Film Festival recently.