Disarmament Week 2022: All You Need To Know

DISARMAMENT WEEK 2022: One of the key goals of the United Nations is to achieve world peace. To that end, the organisation marks October 24 to October 30 as Disarmament Week each year. The basic tenet of disarmament advocates eliminating all materials that support armed conflict and have the potential for catastrophic annihilation. In order to promote global security, the organisation calls on the international community to abolish all weapons that are superfluous for maintaining domestic order.

On October 24 —the same day the United Nations (UN) was established in 1945 —Disarmament Week commences. It was after the United Nations General Assembly had a special session on disarmament in 1978 that Disarmament Week was first observed.

In 1995, the General Assembly extended an invitation to a wide range of nations, non-governmental organisations, and other international bodies to actively participate in Disarmament Week. Their involvement was intended to demonstrate their support and raise awareness of the different challenges that disarmament has on a global scale.

The United Nations Disarmament Commission (UNDC) was established in 1952. It was tasked with creating proposal documents for treaties to regulate and reduce the number of armed forces and weapons possessed by nations.

The UN, along with the participating states and NGOs, promotes the idea of humanity, protecting civilians, sustainable development, and creating faith and confidence among member nations for averting armed conflicts throughout Disarmament Week. It is thought that using political and diplomatic channels rather than using military force can help nations overcome border tensions and other difficulties.

In the week, there would be an extensive discussion about safeguarding people from the dangers of guns. Countries have been observing disarmament week each year in an effort to create a more secure and safe world. In order to reduce crises and violent conflicts around the world, the UN has been instrumental in the disarmament of nuclear weapons.

