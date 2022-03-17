Discard Synthetic Colours in Favour of Natural and Organic Ones for Safe Holi

It’s only a matter of a day before the entire nation takes a plunge into the festivities of Holi. Many have enthusiastically stocked up colours to play with. Others are a bit hesitant due to skin issues caused by colours.

Their fears are justified because the colours available in the market are extremely high in chemical quantity. The solutions for this are simple and sure-shot — organic colours or making natural colours at home. Organic and natural colours have a lot of benefits in comparison to their synthetic counterparts.

Organic colours are environment friendly

Synthetic colours are detrimental to soil, water, biodiversity and the environment as a whole. Natural colours, on the other hand, are eco-friendly and can be enjoyed without any apprehensions or harm to the ecosystem.

Hair and skin doesn’t get harmed

According to experts, toxic chemicals like Mercury Oxide, Rhodamine B, Chromium Iodide, Auramine etc. are used in the preparation of synthetic colours. These chemicals are being used in large quantities because darker and ever-lasting colours are in huge demand. These can lead to skin disorders like discolouration (darker or lighter markings on the skin), contact dermatitis (makes skin red or inflamed) and other problems.

Advertisement

Problems like hair loss and dryness can also occur. Using natural colours can make you free from such worries and have a joyful Holi.

Natural colours disappear quickly:

Normally, everyone wears old clothes on the occasion of Holi so that they don’t have to discard their new ones because of the harsh colours. Still, if you don’t wish to discard an outfit, natural colours should be used instead of synthetic ones. Natural colours vanish quickly with a simple wash.

Holi colours are quite easy to make at home. The yellow colour is made from Turmeric powder and Besan. For pink colour, beetroot and turmeric powder with a bit of lemon juice are needed to make the red colour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.