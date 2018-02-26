English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disco Eyes and Party Hair: Catwalk Beauty from Milan Fashion Week
Fendi - Sleek, combed-over hair gelled to one side set the tone at Fendi, where the look was matte, chic and polished. But it wasn't all serious, as a flash of silver liner under the eyes proved.
Milan had some colorful catwalk beauty looks to consider on Thursday, as day two of the city's Autumn/Winter 2018 shows got under way.
Genny - Disco eyes have become something of a trend over the past few weeks during the catwalk shows in New York and London -- a concept Genny played on by sprinkling the models' lids with a diaphanous glitter.
Les Copains - Bushy brows, feathery lashes and a hot flush of pink blusher gave the models at Les Copains a doll-like appearance. Dainty eyeliner flicks, a coral lip and windswept hair contributed to the guileless result.
Anteprima - Anteprima's catwalk look revolved around a sultry smokey eye in creamy brown shades, matched with a creamy wine-hued red lip for a sophisticated spin on fall beauty.
Max Mara - In contrast, it was all about the bubblegum colors at Max Mara, where the models sported bright lipstick in poppy tones such as hot pink and lilac. There were also plenty of lived-in cat eyes and disheveled party hairstyles to add to the playful vibe.
