Discover Miniature Food Artists From Tamil Nadu, Their Tiny Food And Kitchen Are A Hit, Only On HistoryTV18

Tiny food clay art has been around for a while, but have you seen real tiny meals? Meet Sarvanan & Ranjitha, the brother and sister duo from Tamil Nadu behind ‘The Tiny Foods’ account that is cooking up a storm on social media on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

These siblings from Chennai started a food channel during the lockdown but when they did not get the response they wanted, they didn’t go big – they went tiny! They started with tiny household items like a tiny fridge, house, plates, stove, oven, burners, mixer grinder, toaster, etc. and then hired a pot maker who made a variety of tiny mud cooking utensils for them.

They used miniature ingredients as well like quail egg, mini tomatoes, mini onions etc. With these changes, they got a huge response from fans. Today they have over a million fans across social media and their most popular video has over 2 crore views! Watch how they create these tiny yet edible meals this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the miniature food artist duo from Chennai along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the world’s first elephant-friendly tea garden.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

