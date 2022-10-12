Discover More About Creating a Skincare Routine Based on Your Skin Type

Knowing your skin type is a prerequisite for following a skincare routine. But figuring out your skin type and adhering to a routine can be a difficult undertaking. Others indulge in advanced skincare techniques like using serums, retinol, vitamin C, or AHA, while others stick to the basic cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and sunscreen routine. However, you must use a holistic strategy that nourishes the skin from the inside out if you want healthier skin. For this reason, maintaining a balanced diet that includes clean, plant-based nutrition supplements is crucial in addition to adhering to a skincare routine.

How can you determine your skin type?

Try the blotting sheet approach, which is quick and simple, to find the answer to this question. How to use this approach is as follows:

Gently pat various areas of your face with high-quality blotting paper.

Finally, hold the sheet over the light.

Results:

You have dry skin if there is no oil there.

If the paper is covered in oil, your skin is greasy.

You have mixed skin if you notice oil on your T zone (forehead, nose, and chin).

If there is only a small amount of oil on the paper, your skin is normal.

You probably have sensitive skin if it burns or itches easily.

Now is the time to select a skincare routine in accordance with your skin type. Your morning and evening skincare routine should contain the following steps:

AM: Moisturize, Tone, and Cleanse. Apply a serum after it. At least 15 minutes before going outside, apply sunscreen. Every 2-3 hours, reapply.

Moisturize, Tone, and Cleanse. Apply a serum after it. At least 15 minutes before going outside, apply sunscreen. Every 2-3 hours, reapply. PM: Continue your morning regimen, but omit the sunscreen.

Continue your morning regimen, but omit the sunscreen. Apply a face mask for deep nourishment and exfoliate your skin with a gentle scrub once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells.

Eat a variety of foods each day that are abundant in antioxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids, and micronutrients like Vitamin C and E.

Make sure you also take collagen-building vitamins every day to maintain your skin radiant and young-looking.

Remember to drink at least 2-3 liters of water and 6-7 hours of sleep each night. Toxins are removed from the body via water.

While sleeping helps the skin recover, water helps the body rid itself of toxins.

To select the ideal product for your skin type, refer to this list of ingredients:

For dry skin: For those with dry skin, hyaluronic acid is the holy grail. It aids in retaining skin moisture by helping to bind water to the skin. Vitamin E is another effective remedy for dry skin. This vitamin, which is naturally present in skin sebum, guards the skin’s natural barrier to keep it healthy and moisturized. For dry skin, using creams containing vitamin E can be quite helpful. Almonds, sunflower oil, and fermented folic acid are other substances that are good for dry skin. Oily skin: Salicylic Acid, a necessary element for those with oily skin, helps regulate excessive sebum production. Another preferred remedy that aids is tea tree oil. Another favorite is tea tree oil, which helps clean up skin by reducing acne and acne scars. Additionally effective for treating oily and acne-prone skin are ingredients like phytoniacinamide, aloe vera, and neem. For combination skin: Hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are excellent for combination skin. They maintain skin radiance by retaining moisture in the skin without making it greasy. Pigmentation and black patches are lessened with vitamin C. Skin that is normal: Phyto-Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid are fantastic for skin that is normal because they provide a number of advantages like anti-aging, moisture, and radiance. Due to their potent effects on skin, these two components can actually be utilized by people with all skin types. However, when selecting the products, make sure the full formulation to support your skin type.

Skin care based on concerns:

Many of us have skin issues like acne, discoloration, and fine wrinkles. Therefore, we advise selecting a product that addresses these issues while being appropriate for your skin type.

Anti-aging Phyto-Retinol

Niacinamide with Salicylic Acid for anti-acne

Vitamin C: A luminizer, anti-pigmentation agent, and spot lightener

We advise choosing clean products with potent bioactives that are both very effective and kind to the skin. Always check to see if the skin care products you use are free of harsh ingredients like Sulphates, Parabens, and Phthalates. These substances do more damage to your skin than good.

Conclusion:

Make sure to consume a clean, plant-based diet and clean beauty products with elements that are suitable for your skin if you want to achieve holistic skin health. Regardless of your skin type, being consistent and living a healthy, holistic lifestyle can work wonders for your complexion.

