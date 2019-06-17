Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Discovery of a Virtual Biopsy Device Can Detect Skin Tumours Non-Invasively

The device use sound waves and infrared light to test the stiffness of cells since cancer cells are stiffer than healthy cells

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Discovery of a Virtual Biopsy Device Can Detect Skin Tumours Non-Invasively
Image: Getty Images
Loading...

Scientists have developed a 'virtual biopsy' device that can quickly and non-invasively determine whether a skin tumour is cancerous and needs to be removed surgically.

Using sound vibrations and pulses of near-infrared light, the device can determine a skin lesion's depth and potential malignancy without using a scalpel, according to the researchers from a Rutgers University in the US.

The ability to analyse a skin tumour non-invasively could make biopsies much less risky and distressing to patients. Currently, physicians who perform surgical biopsies often do not know the extent of a lesion — and whether it will be necessary to refer the patient to a specialist for extensive tissue removal or plastic surgery — until surgery has already begun.

The first-of-its-kind experimental procedure, called vibrational optical coherence tomography (VOCT), creates a 3D map of the legion's width and depth under the skin with a tiny laser diode.

It also uses soundwaves to test the lesion's density and stiffness since cancer cells are stiffer than healthy cells. An inch-long speaker applies audible soundwaves against the skin to measure the skin's vibrations and determine whether the lesion is malignant.

"This procedure can be completed in 15 minutes with no discomfort to the patient, who feels no sensation from the light or the nearly inaudible sound," said Frederick Silver, a professor at Rutgers University.

"It's a significant improvement over surgical biopsies, which are invasive, expensive and time consuming," said Silver.

The study found that a prototype device is able to accurately distinguish between healthy skin and different types of skin lesions and carcinomas.

The researchers tested the device over six months on four skin excisions and on eight volunteers without skin lesions.

Further studies are needed to fine-tune the device's ability to identify a lesion's borders and areas of greatest density and stiffness, researchers said, which would allow physicians to remove tumours with minimally invasive surgery.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram