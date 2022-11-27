Disha Parmar Gives Winter Goals In Maroon-Grey Jacket from Her Ranthambore Trip

Disha Parmar, known for her TV serials, recently travelled to Rajasthan to enjoy a relaxing vacation with her family. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress took to Instagram and shared numerous images of her time in Ranthambore where she spent her vacation with her mother and siblings. The post was captioned by Disha, “Searching for the same spots in Mumbai." The image shows Disha wearing a duel shade maroon and grey checkered jacket, white t-shirt and blue denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

With regard to the design of the jacket, it is maroon and grey-coloured that features a checkered pattern print on it. Furthermore, the jacket has full-length sleeves, a collared neckline, buttoned cuffs, patch pockets, and a figure-skimming fit. This stylish and comfortable accessory is perfect for a cold winter day.

To complete her look, the actress paired her attire with golden hoop earrings, a blue and gold strap watch, silver strapped sandals, and black tinted sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal and let her hair open.

On the work front, the actress is currently working as the main lead for Ekta Kapoor’s popular Hindi TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The show is currently airing on Sony Entertainment Television and is a reboot of a 2011 popular TV serial of the same name that starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. In this series, she is working alongside Nakuul Mehta with whom she worked in the serial Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.

