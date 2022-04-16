Disha Parmar's Easy-Breezy Outfit Is Best For Summers

Actress Disha Parmar has been giving her fans people outfit goals since forever. Recently the actress shared pictures of herself in a casual outfit, looking stunning as ever. She is carrying a wine-coloured top paired with denim and stylish black footwear. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress has a huge fan following on social media with 1.9 million followers. Parmar keeps her profile updated with her latest snaps, photoshoot pictures, shoot diaries, and love life with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

In the recent post that Disha Parmar shared on Instagram, she is rocking a casual outfit. She captioned the post “Random" and kept things simple yet classy. The snaps are from a photoshoot in what appears to be a garden and the green background is giving the pictures much-needed colour vibrance.

Disha is carrying a wine-coloured top with a V neckline and criss-cross pattern in the front. She tucked the top from one end into her wide-leg denim jeans, which gives her look a pretty cool vibe. She is carrying black coloured flats with a strips pattern. She kept her hair open.

Parmar shared a total of five pictures in the same outfit. In the first snap, she is holding her hair, and in the next photo, she is posing with her hand in the pocket of her jeans.

The picture got many likes from celebrities like Mouni Roy and got nearly over a thousand comments.

Recently, the actress also shared a photo with Sakshi Tanwar, who played the main lead in the first part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

