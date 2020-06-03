Disha Patani, Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda Condemn Elephant Killing in Kerala

The incident was shared on social media by Mohanan Krishnan, the section forest officer in Nilambur and also Rapid Response Team, in charge of rescuing the 15-year-old pregnant elephant.

Describing the plight of the elephant, Mohanan wrote, “When the pineapple or some fruit she ate exploded like a firecracker in her mouth, she may not have trembled thinking of her own life, but about the new life she was about to give birth in some months."

As per the report, the jumbo originally belonged to the Silent Valley National Park (SVNP) in Palakkad and would have possibly reached the bordering area in Malappuram in search of food.

Due to the consumption of the firecracker-filled fruit the pregnant elephant’s upper and lower jaws and tongue were mangled. She passed away on May 27 with her mouth and trunk immersed in Velliyar river in Malappuram. According to the post mortem report, the immediate cause of death was presence of water in lungs which would have led to suffocation.

After the post morterm, she was brought back to the forest in a lorry and was cremated there.

