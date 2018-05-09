English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani Considers Herself To Be a 'Denimista', Says the Right Denim Can Make You Feel Confident
When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a stickler for denim. The actor, who has worked in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga, and Baaghi in the recent past, considers herself a die-hard ‘denimista’.
Image: Instagram/ Disha Patani
When it comes to fashion, Bollywood actor Disha Patani is a stickler for denim. The actor, who has worked in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga, and Baaghi in the recent past, considers herself a die-hard ‘denimista’.
“It’s hard to imagine of a time when denim wasn’t a part of my wardrobe. They are my wardrobe staple. As a child, I remember sporting bellbottom denim with intricate embroidery and embellishments,” she said in an interaction with News18.com.
“I feel that the right pair of denim have the power to make you feel strong and confident. From a very young age, denim has always made me feel like I am at my fashionable best,” she shared.
She is of the view that while denim never goes out of fashion, they can be styled in new and innovative ways. “There are so many looks that can be experimented with denim. I love denim in all forms – dresses, jackets, shorts, skirts, because they are so easy to wear, and the fabric can undergo constant reinvention while continuing to be in style,” said the actor.
Patani further said if one’s acquainted with her fashion choices, they’d be aware that shorts are her go-to denim favourite. “I especially love sporting denim shorts. If you’ve seen me go out and about in the city, you know that shorts are my go-to denim favorite. They are so easy to pair – be it with a tank top or shirt – throw one on and you’re good to go,” she told News18 on the sidelines of the Denimize The World campaign launch.
The actor, who will next be seen in Sundar C’s magnum opus Sanghamitra, is grateful for the films she’s been offered so far. “I have been more than lucky to have been offered movies like these. I am thrilled and feel extremely humbled to have been a part of these films," she said.
