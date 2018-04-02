English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani Finds it Fun to Dress Up for Indian Weddings
The actress feels it is imperative to choose the right hair colour that matches your skin tone, features and most importantly, personality.
(Image: Disha Patani/Yogen Shah)
Actor Disha Patani says she enjoys playing dress up for traditional Indian weddings and she personally pays a lot of attention to make-up, accessories and hair colour during such occasions.
"It is so much fun to dress up for Indian weddings. Not just the huge list of ceremonies to attend, but these days we also have different wedding themes -- from grand traditional heritage set up to seaside affairs...we have a host of options.
"That also gives us a chance to dress up differently and experiment with our overall look. When it comes to creating a look, I pay a lot of attention to my make-up, accessories and hair colour," said the "Baaghi 2" actress.
The actress feels it is imperative to choose the right hair colour that matches your skin tone, features and most importantly, personality.
"Dashing hair colour can even transform a modest look, and can make you look fashionable - that's the power of good hair colour and style," said Disha, whose favourite hair colour shades are NEW Garnier Color Natural's Caramel Brown and Wine Burgundy, which she says suit bright-hued Indian outfits as well as with pastel gowns.
