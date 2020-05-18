Disha Patani Flaunts Her Washboard Abs and Toned Legs in New Pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user. She frequently shares posts on her Instagram account and loves to keep her fans updated about herself. On Sunday, the actress uploaded her stunning pictures on the photo-sharing platform flaunting her washboard and toned legs.

Clad in a yellow sleeveless crop top and white shorts, the Malang actress simply looks adorable. In one of the images, she can be seen grinning while posing for lens. In a bid to add an edge to her glamorous pictures, she tied a shirt around her waist.

A few days ago, Disha had shared a photograph of herself in a black “Dragon Ball-Z” T-shirt. The snap received comments from Disha’s industry friends. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna also dropped a comment.

“Your skin is freaking AMAZING! What [are] you using? @dishapatani,” She wrote.

To which, Disha replied, “Look who is talking, you’re flawless”.

Disha is all set to make an appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Both the actors were last seen together in Bharat. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva.

She will also appear in Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain 2. The flick is a sequel to 2014 hit Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

