Disha Patani Glows in Dewy Make-up Look in New Post
credits - Disha Patani Instagram
Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.
Disha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Disha looks stunning in a floral dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and the dewy make-up adds an extra glow to her perfect skin.
In the picture she wrote, "Dewy makeup by me" along with a heart emoji.
Disha recently shared a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
She didn't mention the name of the project but it is said she was working for a brand shoot.
However, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during the lockdown as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.
She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up which reunites her with Malang director Mohit Suri.
