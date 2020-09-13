Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani Glows in Dewy Make-up Look in New Post

Actress Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.

IANS

September 13, 2020
Disha Patani Glows in Dewy Make-up Look in New Post
credits - Disha Patani Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani shared a stunning picture flaunting her dewy make-up look in her latest social media post.

Disha shared a string of pictures on her Instagram Stories. In one photo, Disha looks stunning in a floral dress paired with heart-shaped earrings and the dewy make-up adds an extra glow to her perfect skin.

In the picture she wrote, "Dewy makeup by me" along with a heart emoji.

Disha recently shared a glimpse of her vanity van as she resumed work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She didn't mention the name of the project but it is said she was working for a brand shoot.

However, Disha has been following a strenuous workout regime during the lockdown as she prepares for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe.

She also has Ek Villain 2 coming up which reunites her with Malang director Mohit Suri.

