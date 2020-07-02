Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani Grooms Her Pet Dog Goku at Home, Watch Video

Disha Patani recently posted a video on social media where she can be seen trimming her pet dog Goku's nails a home.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani Grooms Her Pet Dog Goku at Home, Watch Video
Disha Patani with Goku

Disha Patani understands the importance of maintaining health and hygiene. The actress decided to pamper her pet dog recently. In a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, we saw Disha trimming her dog, Goku’s nails. While Goku remains calm, his pet parent seems to be very gentle with him.

View this post on Instagram

💅🏾🐶

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directed Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Not long ago, she posted a behind-the-scenes video while shooting the song, Humraah in the film. Disha revealed that she had the best time shooting for the track as she gave her online family a glimpse of her prep. Not only for the song, Disha underwent intense training for her character in Malang. She learned how to ride the ATV Bikewhich is essentially quite heavy-weight. She additionally gained the know-how to perform an underwater scene.

The post was captioned, “Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did (sic).”

She will next feature in KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa directed by Ashima Chibber. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Disha is also gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. The action drama is directed by Prabhu Deva and also has Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film was scheduled to hit the theaters this Eid but has been postponed due to the coronavirus spread.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading