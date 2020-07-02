Disha Patani Grooms Her Pet Dog Goku at Home, Watch Video

Disha Patani understands the importance of maintaining health and hygiene. The actress decided to pamper her pet dog recently. In a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, we saw Disha trimming her dog, Goku’s nails. While Goku remains calm, his pet parent seems to be very gentle with him.

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri directed Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Not long ago, she posted a behind-the-scenes video while shooting the song, Humraah in the film. Disha revealed that she had the best time shooting for the track as she gave her online family a glimpse of her prep. Not only for the song, Disha underwent intense training for her character in Malang. She learned how to ride the ATV Bikewhich is essentially quite heavy-weight. She additionally gained the know-how to perform an underwater scene.

The post was captioned, “Had the best time filming for #humraah, here’s some of the prep we did (sic).”

She will next feature in KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa directed by Ashima Chibber. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Disha is also gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. The action drama is directed by Prabhu Deva and also has Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film was scheduled to hit the theaters this Eid but has been postponed due to the coronavirus spread.

