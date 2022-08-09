Disha Patani In A White Buttoned Crop Shirt Is A Perfect Mix Of Casual And Hot

Disha Patani is one of the most stylish Bollywood actresses. She loves experimenting with her looks and does not fear stepping out in cool and chic outfits. Be it a saree or a bikini, Disha knows how to make herself stand out from the crowd.

Recently, the actress once again raised the temperature in a sexy white slit crop top and cargo pants. While she has not posted the photo of her new look on her social media, the paparazzi made sure we didn’t miss it.

In the video posted by Viral Bhayani, Disha can be seen wearing a white buttoned crop shirt and grey cargo pants.

While the top is eye-catching, her sky blue cargo pants with multiple pockets will make it to every girl’s wardrobe. She went for a no make-up look as she stepped out for a casual meeting with director Mohit Suri.

Disha opted for white sneakers and accessorized her look with thin silver chain. She made it look hot by keeping the shirt unbuttoned from below.

Just a few days ago, Disha Patani shared a video of herself going all blue. She wore a sleeveless triangle top with a denim skirt beating the blues with blue. To ace up her game, she chose to wear knotted heels. The heart-shaped hoop earrings took her cool avatar to the next level.

Disha Patani’s last film Ek Villain Returns is getting mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

The film that also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles was released on July 29. Disha is now gearing up for Nag Ashwin’s next Project K and the action-thriller Yodha.

