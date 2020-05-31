Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani is All Praise for Tiger Shroff as He Grooves to 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share his dance routine on Justin Bieber's hit song 'Yummy'. His 'Baaghi 2' co-star Disha Patani dropped in encouraging comments.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
Disha Patani is All Praise for Tiger Shroff as He Grooves to 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber
Image of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram

Tiger Shroff, who has been entertaining his fans with throwback pictures and videos, shared a dance routine to Justin Bieber's hit single Yummy. Tiger, who is a great performer could be seen effortlessly nailing the choreography of the song with two other dancers.

Talking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he was a "Belieber," a term used for the fans of the pop-star. Tiger captioned the post, "Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444."

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Disha Patani, Tiger's Baaghi 2 co-star, took to the comment section to drop heart-eye and clapping emojis.

Disha Patani Tiger Shroff

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, to be directed by his Baaghi 3 helmer Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Disha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, opposite Salman Khan. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. She will also be seen in KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber and in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

Loading