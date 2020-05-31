Disha Patani is All Praise for Tiger Shroff as He Grooves to 'Yummy' by Justin Bieber

Tiger Shroff, who has been entertaining his fans with throwback pictures and videos, shared a dance routine to Justin Bieber's hit single Yummy. Tiger, who is a great performer could be seen effortlessly nailing the choreography of the song with two other dancers.

Talking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he was a "Belieber," a term used for the fans of the pop-star. Tiger captioned the post, "Love this song...#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444."

Check it out below:

Disha Patani, Tiger's Baaghi 2 co-star, took to the comment section to drop heart-eye and clapping emojis.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, to be directed by his Baaghi 3 helmer Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

Disha, on the other hand, will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhu Deva, opposite Salman Khan. The film was slated to release on Eid 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. She will also be seen in KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber and in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube