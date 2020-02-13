Disha Patani is Valentine Ready in a Flowy Red Dress, See Pic

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and actress Disha Patani got our spirits high by slipping into a pretty red dress.

Recently, the Bharat actress was celebrating the release of Malang, which hit the big screen on February 7. For the occasion, Disha decided to dress up all red and love. She wore a mini and flowy red summer dress with black prints. Adding some statement neck jewellery, she wore minimal make-up and white sneakers to keep the look peppy and casual.

She was last seen in Malang, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Disha has two more films in her kitty. Aashima Chibber’s directorial KTina will feature Disha as a superstitious Punjabi woman. The film hit the floors in October last year.

Apart from that, the Baaghi 2 actress is also filming for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will hit theatres on May 22 and is directed by Prabhu Deva.

Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. The film will mark the return of Salman as Devil (Devi Lal Singh), a thief with a purpose. The first part also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.