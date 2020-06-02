Disha Patani Looks Radiant In Latest Instagram Selfie

Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her online family with a beautiful selfie of herself. In the snap, Disha is dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and looks absolutely gorgeous. The adorable picture was captioned with a chicken emoji.

Later on, Disha also added a short clip to her Instagram story section in which she can be seen playing with her messy hair.

Earlier, Disha had posted a snap of her pooch Goku. She used a flower emoji as a caption to the snap.

The Malang actress has four pets -Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. All of them keep featuring on Disha’s timeline every now and then. Disha’s pets also have an joint Instagram account which goes by the name @bellajasminegokukeety.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman and Disha were last seen together in Bharat. The project also starred Katrina Kaif and Sunil Groover. She also has Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube