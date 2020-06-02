Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani Looks Radiant In Latest Instagram Selfie

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva.

June 2, 2020
Disha Patani Looks Radiant In Latest Instagram Selfie
Bollywood actress Disha Patani on Tuesday treated her online family with a beautiful selfie of herself. In the snap, Disha is dressed in a white sleeveless crop top and looks absolutely gorgeous. The adorable picture was captioned with a chicken emoji.

View this post on Instagram

🐔

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Later on, Disha also added a short clip to her Instagram story section in which she can be seen playing with her messy hair.

Earlier, Disha had posted a snap of her pooch Goku. She used a flower emoji as a caption to the snap.

View this post on Instagram

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

The Malang actress has four pets -Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety. All of them keep featuring on Disha’s timeline every now and then. Disha’s pets also have an joint Instagram account which goes by the name @bellajasminegokukeety.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva. Salman and Disha were last seen together in Bharat. The project also starred Katrina Kaif and Sunil Groover. She also has Ekta Kapoor-produced KTina and Mohit Suri directed Ek Villain 2 in her kitty.

