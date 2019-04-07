English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn in Gold Metallic Dress
Disha Patani appeared at an event in Delhi oozing glamour in a golden metallic dress by Alexis couture.
Actress Disha Patani, who is basking in the success of her film Baaghi 2, has garnered a huge fan following not just in real life but also in the virtual world. With an Instagram account that boasts of a whopping 18.9 million followers, Disha is undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrities on social media.
And to keep her fans and followers updated about her life, outings, upcoming projects or even her hobbies, Disha takes to the social media platforms to post pictures that tell the tale.
She stuns in every outfit she wears and this time the actor outdid herself in the national capital for a MAC cosmetic event. In a neck-plunging pleated gold tube dress, Disha sizzled like never before.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the golden dress from the Alexis Couture looked glamorous as Disha is seen swirling playfully in the outfit. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold Swarovski earrings and threw a pair of golden heels to go along with.
Scroll to witness Disha Patani oozing oomph in this ravishing golden outfit:
Disha debuted in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." Her role was cherished by the audiences. She was next seen with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2". This turned out to be a gamechanger for both of them as it turned out to be a massive blockbuster.
