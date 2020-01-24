Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani Picks Fashion Ideas from Beyonce for Malang Promotions

Disha Patani rocked a dress similar to Beyonce's. Check out pics of the Bollywood diva promoting her upcoming film 'Malang' below.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 8:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Disha Patani Picks Fashion Ideas from Beyonce for Malang Promotions
(L)Beyonce and Disha Patani (R)

Disha Patani is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Malang in which she will be seen starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.

The actress recently shared her look from one of the promotional events.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared an image where she pulled off pop-sensation Beyonce’s look. In the image, the actress can be seen sporting a wine coloured dress, similar to one worn by the pop singer. Disha captioned her post as '@beyonce got me like #malang'.

Disha's glamorous dress which highlighted a deep neck cut is a creation of Ivy Park X Adidas. Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorized her look with black leather ankle length heels and a pair of silver earrings. The stunner sealed her look with desirable soft curls.

Check out the diva’s pictures fer her official Insta handle:

View this post on Instagram

@beyonce got me like 😎 #malang❤️

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Malang, the upcoming romantic-psychological-action-thriller stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Aditya and Disha, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time, has been appreciated by fans for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Mohit Suri’s directorial will feature Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in key roles. Malang is slated for a February 7 release.

Meanwhile, Disha who was last seen in Bharat will reunite with Salman Khan for Radhe, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. She is also busy working for Ashima Chibber’s KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram