Disha Patani Picks Fashion Ideas from Beyonce for Malang Promotions
Disha Patani rocked a dress similar to Beyonce's. Check out pics of the Bollywood diva promoting her upcoming film 'Malang' below.
(L)Beyonce and Disha Patani (R)
Disha Patani is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Malang in which she will be seen starring alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.
The actress recently shared her look from one of the promotional events.
Taking to Instagram, Disha shared an image where she pulled off pop-sensation Beyonce’s look. In the image, the actress can be seen sporting a wine coloured dress, similar to one worn by the pop singer. Disha captioned her post as '@beyonce got me like #malang'.
Disha's glamorous dress which highlighted a deep neck cut is a creation of Ivy Park X Adidas. Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorized her look with black leather ankle length heels and a pair of silver earrings. The stunner sealed her look with desirable soft curls.
Check out the diva’s pictures fer her official Insta handle:
View this post on Instagram
Malang, the upcoming romantic-psychological-action-thriller stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Aditya and Disha, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time, has been appreciated by fans for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.
Mohit Suri’s directorial will feature Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in key roles. Malang is slated for a February 7 release.
Meanwhile, Disha who was last seen in Bharat will reunite with Salman Khan for Radhe, which is helmed by Prabhu Deva. She is also busy working for Ashima Chibber’s KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.
