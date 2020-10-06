Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani Poses in Yellow Swimsuit, Fans Can't Get Over her 'Hotness'

Disha Patani shared a photo posing in a yellow cutout swimsuit and fans dropped comments describing that she was looking hot in the outfit.

IANS

October 6, 2020
Actress Disha Patani on Monday had a sizzling gift for her fans on social media. She posted a new snapshot in yellow cutout swimsuit, and fans were left asking for more.

Disha posted the image on Instagram, captioning it with a giraffe emoji. "Hotness," a fan wrote. "Yellow suits you so much," another fan said. "You are so hot," a user commented.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

A few days back, the Baaghi 2 actress gathered compliments for posing in a white dress with yellow flowers on it.

View this post on Instagram

🍦

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha is currently busy shooting for her film Radhe, which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. the film is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman has shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in 'KTina', produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

