Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic
Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to feed and take care of animals during the coronavirus lockdown and actress Disha Patani leads by example.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani recently stepped out amid the lockdown in India to rescue an injured kite. Animals are a very close part of the actress' life, her being a parent to 2 dogs and 2 cats. And Disha's act of kindness and bravery impressed a lot of people on social media.
Read: Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers
Disha also posed for a pic after the rescue of the animal was over. Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about petcare during the coronavirus pandemic and Disha seems to lead by example. Check out a pic below.
Disha also wished Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday. The actor-director duo will reunite for Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.
