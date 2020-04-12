Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

Disha Patani recently stepped out amid the lockdown in India to rescue an injured kite. Animals are a very close part of the actress' life, her being a parent to 2 dogs and 2 cats. And Disha's act of kindness and bravery impressed a lot of people on social media.

Read: Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers

Disha also posed for a pic after the rescue of the animal was over. Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about petcare during the coronavirus pandemic and Disha seems to lead by example. Check out a pic below.

Disha also wished Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday. The actor-director duo will reunite for Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube