1-min read

Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

Bollywood celebrities have been urging fans to feed and take care of animals during the coronavirus lockdown and actress Disha Patani leads by example.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Disha Patani Rescues Injured Kite Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic
Disha Patani

Disha Patani recently stepped out amid the lockdown in India to rescue an injured kite. Animals are a very close part of the actress' life, her being a parent to 2 dogs and 2 cats. And Disha's act of kindness and bravery impressed a lot of people on social media.

Read: Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers

Disha also posed for a pic after the rescue of the animal was over. Bollywood celebrities have been speaking about petcare during the coronavirus pandemic and Disha seems to lead by example. Check out a pic below.

Disha also wished Malang director Mohit Suri on his birthday. The actor-director duo will reunite for Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.

