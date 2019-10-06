Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Disha Patani Says Best Therapy Has Fur and Four Legs

Disha Patani took to social media to lash out against animal cruelty on the occasion of Animal Welfare Day.

IANS

Updated:October 6, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Disha Patani Says Best Therapy Has Fur and Four Legs
Disha Patani with her pet cat. (Image: Instagram)

Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani, who is also an ardent animal lover, has urged everyone to speak against animal cruelty on social media.

Disha on Friday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of her pet dog.

"The best therapy has fur and four legs... Animals don't have a voice but you do, this #AnimalWelfareDay speak up because they can't!"

The 27-year-old actress keeps updating about her love for furry friends on various social media platforms.

Disha, who was last seen on screen in "Bharat", also keeps sharing videos of her work out regimes on social media.

On the work front, she is currently busy with "Malang". It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram