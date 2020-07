Disha Patani Shares Stunning Pic in Black Bikini

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a bikini on social media.

Disha took to Instagram account, where she is seen lying down in a black bikini, while the sun rays are adding a golden glow to her perfect skin.

Alongside the image, Disha wrote: "Take me back" along with a wave and flower emoji.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

Mohit Suri's directorial Malang is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.

Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.