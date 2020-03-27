Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Shares Summertime Makeup Tutorial For Her Fans, Watch Video

In the tutorial, actress Disha Patani is flaunting her makeup skills and reveals how she has been enjoying this for a year now.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Even as the country is under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, actress Disha Patani is not leaving a chance to interact with her online family.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the Malang actress has shared a video her new makeup tutorials.

In the video, the Baaghi 2 actress has requested her followers to watch her tutorial and share their feedback.

In the tutorial, Disha is flaunting her makeup skills and reveals how she has been enjoying this for a year now. She can be seen sitting comfortably in her bedroom while sharing her summertime pink glowy makeup lesson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMy4BOV0Cbw&t=199s

The clip shows her applying some BB cream in the beginning. After that, she applies some concealer under her eyelids and finally bringing the look together with some compact powder.

Disha often becomes the talk of the town for the rumoured relationship with her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. The two have not yet opened about it in the public but they are often spotted together having a good time.

The actress will next be sharing screen space with her 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, helmed by Prabhudeva. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are also playing key roles in Salman’s film slated to be released this year.

Disha is also working Ekta Kapoor's Ktina.

