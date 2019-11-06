Disha Patani Shines in White and Gold at Mahurat Puja of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai
Disha Patani chose to keep it traditional at the mahurat puja of her next film with Salman Khan, called Radhe: Yours Most Wanted Bhai.
Actress Disha Patani chose a pristine white ensemble for the mahurat puja of her upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan and directed by Prabhudheva. This is the second time Disha will share screen space with superstar Salman after Bharat.
At the mahurat, she looked stunning in a white-and-gold sharara, with floral prints on it. She kept her hair loose with big brown curls and minimal jewellery. She captioned the image on Instagram, "Radhe muhurat pooja."
In Radhe, Salman plays a cop once again. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film Wanted, which saw him playing an undercover cop, and the upcoming Dabangg 3, which sees him return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.
Radhe, scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year, credits the superstar's brother Sohail Khan as producer. Salman recently shared a video from the sets of the film to announce that they were going on floors with the new project.
Disha has her plate full for the year 2020. Besides Radhe, she also has Mohit Suri's Malang and Ekta Kapoor's KTina. While talking about her upcoming roles to Etimes, she said, "I am thrilled to be working on such diverse roles in my upcoming movies. All three of them are very unique and challenging in their own ways and I am working hard to do justice to all three characters."
