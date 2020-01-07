Disha Patani Sizzles in a Shimmery Emerald Ensemble, See Pic

Disha Patani is known for her trendy public appearances and never takes a day-off from the style department. From rocking the athleisure to sizzling in swimsuit, Disha can pull off any look. She always makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion.

Disha’s single tone green outfit at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Malang, has been grabbing eyeballs.

Check out the diva’s pictures on her official Instagram page:

The glamorous gown, which highlighted an asymmetrical cut was designed by Kuwaiti Designer, Yousef Aljasmi. Styled by Mohit Rai, she accessorized her look with soles by Jeffery Campbell and charms from Anmol Jewellers.

Disha sealed her look with metallic eyes, courtesy celebrity make-up artist, Sonik Sarwate. Hair stylist, Zoey Quinny, took the style game a notch above with Disha’s desirable curls.

Malang is a romantic-psychological action thriller directed by Mohit Suri and will release on February 7. Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu are alos part of the upcoming project. Disha was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Currently, she is busy shooting for Ashima Chibber’s KTina written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their home production, Balaji Motion Pictures.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.