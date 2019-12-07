Disha Patani Sizzles in Trench Coat, See Pics

Disha Patani was the graceful face of Harper Bazaar India’s December issue this year. The actress-model is one of the sought after for her glammed-up looks. She also gave insights about her favourite actor in Bollywood and shared her make up routine among other things in an interview with the magazine.

Disha is known to have one of the best fitness regimes when it comes to Bollywood actresses. On social media, she also often keeps her fans posted by sharing pictures of her latest shoots and workout sessions. Disha shared a couple of pictures from the magazine shoot, wearing black and white coloured attires. On the magazine cover, Disha is rocking a black trench coat.

In another, she is clad in an all back outfit- a black full sleeved turtle neck black tee paired with black trousers. She paired it up with a maroon flat cap.

In another one, she is seen wearing a black and white pattern short skirt with a plain white upper. While all her looks are plain and simple, Disha looks astonishingly gorgeous in all of them.

