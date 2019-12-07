Take the pledge to vote

Disha Patani Sizzles in Trench Coat, See Pics

In the cover shoot of Harper Bazaar India, Disha Patani set winter fashion standards dressed in a black trench coat.

News18.com

December 7, 2019
Disha Patani Sizzles in Trench Coat, See Pics
In the cover shoot of Harper Bazaar India, Disha Patani set winter fashion standards dressed in a black trench coat.

Disha Patani was the graceful face of Harper Bazaar India’s December issue this year. The actress-model is one of the sought after for her glammed-up looks. She also gave insights about her favourite actor in Bollywood and shared her make up routine among other things in an interview with the magazine.

Disha is known to have one of the best fitness regimes when it comes to Bollywood actresses. On social media, she also often keeps her fans posted by sharing pictures of her latest shoots and workout sessions. Disha shared a couple of pictures from the magazine shoot, wearing black and white coloured attires. On the magazine cover, Disha is rocking a black trench coat.

View this post on Instagram

📸💄 @bazaarindia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In another, she is clad in an all back outfit- a black full sleeved turtle neck black tee paired with black trousers. She paired it up with a maroon flat cap.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @bazaarindia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

In another one, she is seen wearing a black and white pattern short skirt with a plain white upper. While all her looks are plain and simple, Disha looks astonishingly gorgeous in all of them.

View this post on Instagram

🌻 @bazaarindia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

View this post on Instagram

🌹 @BazaarIndia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

