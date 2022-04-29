Disha Patani Takes Glam Lessons From Ariana Grande, Wears Sexy Lilac Dress Previously Worn By Singer

It seems like Disha Patani has taken a leaf out of Ariana Grande’s stylebook for her latest glamorous appearance. The MS Dhoni star made her way to the screening of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s new movie Heropanti 2 on Thursday wearing a gorgeous, short lilac dress. The dress was from the label David Koma and it featured a sweetheart neckline with a cutout hemline.

The outfit looked familiar to many for Ariana Grande had slipped into the same outfit in November 2021. Ariana was seen wearing the same outfit in November 2021. The 7 Rings singer was seen wearing the outfit during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. She was seen sharing the stage with Kelly Clarkson during the show and performing a Mixtape Medley showdown.

Who do you think pulled it off better?

Disha isn’t the only one who was seen wearing a David Koma creation this year. Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone was also seen wearing some bold outfits by the label while promoting Gehraiyaan.

Meanwhile, Disha shared her review of Heropanti 2 earlier in the day. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Yodha actress shared a photo of Tiger in a ripped black T-shirt and a red tie as he seems to be caught up in a war-like scenario, with his body, and face all smeared with sweat and dirt. “Wat a (fire emoticons), Super entertaining (face with heart emoticons). “Killed it tiggyyyy,” and added a heart-shaped eyes emoticon as she tagged #Heropanti2 and TigerShroff on the post.

On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actress will next be seen in Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham’s Ek Villain Returns. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She has wrapped Yodha. It was also rumoured that Disha will be seen in an item song for Pushpa 2. However, no confirmation has been made by the star.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.