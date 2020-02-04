Disha Patani Thanks Fans for 30 Million Followers on Instagram, Here are Indian Actresses Who Top Her

Disha Patani is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Malang on February 7. Before the action-thriller co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avram stands the test of time at the box office, the actress got some good news on social media. She has now touched thirty million followers on popular social media platform Instagram and fan love and appreciation for her seems to be only climbing by the day.

Disha's Instagram profile is centered around living a healthy and fit lifestyle-- which she encourages by posting her workout and training videos-- and fashion. On the style front, Disha may be kicking up standards a notch higher with her charisma and beauty. Taking a break for fitness and lifestyle, she constantly uploads adorable pet and Insta filter videos that quite often leave fans both entertained and gushing over her.

On touching 30 million followers on Instagram, Disha even uploaded an adorable video on her stories, in which she once again tries the pet filter.

Meanwhile, here's a list of most followed Indian female celebrities who top Disha in being the most followed celebrity on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka is the most followed Indian actress on the photo-sharing app. With many Hollywood projects done and many more in the pipeline, she has acquired a global fan following.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has more than 43.7 million followers on Instagram, which close at the heels of Priyanka's 49.3 million followers. Deepika's fashion and funny banter with Ranveer Singh and co-actors from Bollywood keeps fans entertained.

Alia Bhatt

Coming in at a close third is Alia Bhatt with 42.5 million followers and counting. Seems like Alia might clinch the second spot soon with her bubbly and trend-setting persona.

Shraddha Kapoor

Apart from doing big-budget features, Shraddha also has her gram game strong. She has 39.8 million followers and counting on Instagram, making her the fourth most followed Indian actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Sri-Lankan beauty has more than 36.5 million followers on Instagram. her travel diaries and vogue fashion shoot pics are hit among fans in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Disha's Instagram popularity is also topped by Neha Kakkar (32.2 million followers), Anushka Sharma (32.2 million followers), Katrina Kaif (31.9 million followers) and Sunny Leone (31 million followers).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.